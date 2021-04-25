21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week

Bangladesh will get 2l doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the first week of May.

Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, DG of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed this on Sunday.

“Baximco Pharmaceuticals will import a portion of these vaccines while the rest will come from COVAX scheme,” he said.

The DG health informed this while talking to reporters after an online discussion marking the World Malaria Day.

Of the total doses, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, an agent to bring the vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, will bring 20 lakh doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in the first week of May and one lakh Pfizer vaccines will be arrived under COVAX, he added.

“Bangladesh will also reive the five lakh vaccines gifted by China’s Sinopharm,” he said.