Bangladesh closes border with India for 14 days from Monday

Land borders with India to be closed from Monday

The government has closed the border with India for 14 days, starting from Monday, as Covid-19 has taken a dangerous turn in the neighbouring country.

But, Foreign ministry sources said even if the movement of people is stopped, the trade system will remain in force during these 14 days.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the media that the decision was made to prevent the entry of the Indian variant of the coronavirus into Bangladesh.

As per the decision, the home ministry will close the immigration from Monday.

An inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also decided that in case of emergency, Bangladesh missions in Kolkata and Delhi can allow Bangladeshis to enter the country, subject to having Covid-19 negative certificate.

The vehicles carrying imported goods from India must be properly sterilised before entering Bangladesh borders as per the directives.

Concerned authorities encouraged the use of railways for the export and import of goods between the two countries within the said period.

Bangladesh Missions in New Delhi, Kolkata and Agartala are expected to convey the relevant information in this regard to the concerned authorities in India.

Meanwhile, as per the previous announcement, Bangladesh’s air communication with all countries except a few countries in the Middle East has been suspended till 28 April. It is yet to be decided whether there will be air connectivity with India after 28 April.

Those who will come under special consideration have to go for 14 days home quarantine, according to a decision of the meeting.

India’s second wave has hit the country with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and antiviral drugs. Many patients are being turned away due to lack of space for them.

Coronavirus infections soared again in India in a “tsunami” of disease, setting a new world record for cases over the past few days.

The country’s new daily cases of Covid-19 crossed 3,00,000 for the fourth consecutive day. The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday morning that 3,49,691 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,69,60,172.

More than 2,000 people succumbed to the viral disease yet again, as the related death toll rose by a record 2,767 fatalities and currently stands at 1,92,311, the health ministry’s dashboard showed on Sunday morning.