Bangladesh reports 101 more Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh recorded 101 more Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,053, according to a handout released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday afternoon.

The country has recorded 2,922 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 745,322.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.33 per cent, while the overall rate of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 13.94 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 4,301 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 657,452.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death on 18 March that year.