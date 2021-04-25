Goods worth Tk 50 lakh damaged in Moulvibazar fire

A massive fire broke out at the Union Parishad building in Moulvibazar’s Barlekha upazila this morning causing damage to property worth Tk 50 lakh.

Five semi-detached rooms, along with furniture and important documents were burnt in the fire that broke out in Dakshinbhag Uttar Union Parishad building.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting Anup Kumar Singh, station officer of Barlekha Fire Service and Civil Defence.

After being informed, Union Parishad Chairman Enam Uddin rushed to the spot but everything had burned down by the time he reached.

“It is not possible to say exactly how the fire started. It may have started after 8:30 am. Fire service and police are investigating.” Property and goods worth Tk 50 lakh were damaged in the fire, he added.

The reason behind the fire could not be known yet, the fire service official said.

The deputy commissioner has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.