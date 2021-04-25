Politics at Qawmi madrasas banned

Al Hayatul Ulaya Lil Jamiatul Qawmia – the highest level of Qawmi madrasa-based education – has banned the politics of
teachers and students of Qawmi madrasas.
Al Hayatul Ulaya Lil Jamiatul Qawmia took the decision at a meeting on Sunday at Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom Madania Madrasa at Dhaka’s Jatrabari area.
Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, chairman of Al Hayatul Ulaya Lil Jamiatul Qawmia Bangladesh, chaired the meeting, said a press release.
They decided that teachers and students of Qawmi madrasas will remain out of all kinds of politics.
Leaders of Hefajat-e-Islam who are involved with Qawmi Madrasa Education Board (Befaq), and Al Hayatul Ulaya Lil Jamiatul Qaumia attended the meeting.