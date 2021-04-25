Stocks continue gaining

Stocks continued its gaining streak on the first trading day of the week thanks to increased participation of investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 63 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 5,498.21 today.

The continuous rise of the index in the last seven trading days has boosted investors’ confidence, which brought in more investors to the markket, said a stock broker.

Turnover, an important indicator of the stock market, edged up 34 per cent to Tk 1,188 crore.

At the DSE, 201 stocks advanced, 78 fell and 78 remained unchanged.

Meghna Life Insurance topped the gainers’ list with a 9.98 per cent rise followed by Agrani Insurance, Phoenix Insurance and Dominage Steel.