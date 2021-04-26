2 cases filed against Junaid Babunagari

Two cases have been filed against Junaid Babunagari, Ameer of the defunct Hefazat-e-Islam committee and its current convener, for his alleged involvement in the Chattogram’s Hathazari violence.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hathazari Police Station Rafiqul Islam said a total of three cases have been filed against Hefazat-e-Islam activists and others with the Hathazari police station on Thursday. The name of Junaid Babunagari was mentioned in two cases.

The other accused in the three cases include BNP executive committee member Mir Helal Uddin, Hathazari upazila Jamaat chief and 3,000 others.

The cases were filed centering the March 26 incident where Hefazat rioted during the anti-Modi protests and even set fire to the police station.

Asked why the case was lodged so late in the March 26 incident, he said it took time to identify those involved in the incident. Time has been taken to ensure that no innocent person is harassed, he added.

According to police sources, 148 people, including Junaid Babunagari, were named in the two cases and about 3,000 unidentified people were also charged.

Chattogram Police District Special Branch (DSB) Constable Md Solaiman has filed a lawsuit. Junaid Babungari, Hefazat leaders – Mir Idris, Nasir Uddin, Zakaria Noman, Ahsan Ullah – and 16 others were named in the case while 150 to 200 people were kept anonymous.

Hathazari police inspector Amir Hossain has filed another case. The case named Junaid Babunagari, Hefazat leader Zakaria Noman and 74 others, including the upazila Jamaat-e-Islami chief. Some 2,500-3,000 unidentified people were made accused in the case.

Meanwhile, another case was registered by Hathazari police sub-inspector (SI) Harun Ur Rashid over the same incident. BNP executive committee member Mir Helal Uddin, Chattogram North District Jubo Dal vice-president Syed Iqbal, UpazilaHefazat-e-Islam joint general secretary Emran Sikder and 58 others were named in the case and some 250 to 300 unidentified people were made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, during the strike enforced by Hefazat-e-Islam, the accused created unrest in Hathazari Sadar, Ichapur Bazar by setting fire to vehicles and creating barricades on the streets.

The accused also attacked the police, police stations and land offices, and setting them on fire during March 26-28.

Earlier on Sunday night, Hefazat-e-Islam chief Junaid Babunagari announced the dissolution of the organization’s central committee.

Two hours later, Hefazat formed a five-member convening committee.