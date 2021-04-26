Bangladesh reports 97 deaths, 3,306 cases, 4,241 recoveries

With the deaths of 97 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,150.

During this timeline, 3,306 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 748,628.

Health authorities also reported 4,241 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 661,693, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 350 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 25,864 samples and tested 25,786.

With this, a total of 5,371,287 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 12.82 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 3,124,581 people globally and infected 147,871,365 while 125,446,250 made recovery as of today afternoon.