Lockdown extended by another week

The government has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown for one more week as Covid-19 infections keep soaring.

The restriction will remain in force till May 5.

Farhad Hossain, state minister for public Administration, told media that the gazette notification in this regard is likely to be issued on Tuesday.

The government had imposed seven days’ strict lockdown in the country from April 14 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The lockdown has been extended till midnight on April 28 as the situation did not improve.