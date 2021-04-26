MAYOR OF NEWHAM STATEMENT ON THE FATAL STABBING OF 14-YEAR-OLD FARES MAATOU

On the afternoon Friday May 23, 14-year old Fares Maatou was brutally attacked in Canning Town, and died as a result of his injuries.

Today Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has urged residents to continue to help Fares’ family achieve justice.

She said; “We are deeply saddened by the death of a young boy in our community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we send our sincerest condolences to them at this incredibly difficult time.

“We would encourage anyone with information about this incident to share what they know with the authorities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

You can also see the latest information from the Metropolitan Police here.