The government of Bangladesh on Tuesday approved the emergency use of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

After the meeting, Director General of DGDA Mahbubur Rahman said, “Now there’s no legal bar to import or use of this vaccine. If Bangladesh wants to purchase it, Russia will provide it next month,” he said.

Bangladesh will get 40 lakh doses of Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine by May, he said.