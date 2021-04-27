BGMEA President discusses trade issues with EU Ambassador

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink made a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA office on Tuesday.

They had discussion on trade issues including sustainability, ways to strengthen EU-BD partnership, and further cooperation between Bangladesh and the EU for development of the industry.

The BGMEA President thanked the Ambassador for the friendly support of the European Union for betterment of Bangladesh’s apparel industry.

BGMEA’s Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Jeremy Opritesco, Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union to Bangladesh were also present at the meeting.