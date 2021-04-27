Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital

Coronaviorus infected BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to hospital.

She was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Tuesday midnight.

After she was taken to Evercare Hospital for some medical tests including the second CT scan on Tuesday night, physicians there advised her to get admitted to the hospital.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, “Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 9:00pm for a few tests, including CT scan. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital.”