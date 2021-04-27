Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital

She was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Tuesday midnight.
After she was taken to Evercare Hospital for some medical tests including the second CT scan on Tuesday night, physicians there advised her to get admitted to the hospital.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, “Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 9:00pm for a few tests, including CT scan. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital.”
On April 14, Khaleda Zia was taken to the Evercare Hospital for the CT scan and later doctors said a very nominal infection was found in her lungs.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus.
She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and her report came out to be positive.