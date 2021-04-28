Culprit in Munia’s death will be brought to justice: Home Minister

If anyone is found involved in college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia’s death, he or she will be brought to justice, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

He made the remarks while responding to queries of reporters at his Dhanmondi residence on Wednesday.

The Home Minister said law would take its own course in Mosarat Jahan Munia’s death. “Steps would be taken after investigating the incident of recovery of the body of college girl from a flat at Gulshan in the capital,” he said.

“Since the case is under investigation, we would be able to tell the details after completion of the investigation in this regard,” he said.

Police recovered the body of Mosarat Jahan Munia from a flat at Gulshan on Monday evening.

On Monday (April 26) night, Munia’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police Station.

In her case, Tania brought the allegation of instigating her sister by a managing director of country’s one of the largest industrial conglomeratesas the lone accused. She brought the allegation of instigating her sister by that managing director to commit suicide. Receiving the complain, police are now investigating the case.

On Tuesady (April 27) night, Gulshan Division’s deputy commissioner (DC) Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty said six diaries and two mobile phones were found at the flat from where Munia’s hanging body was recovered. Police are examining the writings of the diaries.

He said the young woman got into the flat alone on March 1 last. The rent of the flat was Tk 1 lakh 11 thousand. Munia stayed at the flat for nearly two months.

The DC further said though it has been stated that Munia used to live at the flat alone, police have collected the CCTV footage of the building to know who used to go to the flat.

Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty said police pleaded to the court to impose restriction on Sayem Sobhan Anvir to leave the country which was granted by the court.

“We’re now waiting the postmortem report. Though the death of Munia seems to be a case of suicide, her autopsy report will reveal how she had died,” he said.

After receiving the autopsy report, police will be able to determine the next course of investigation, Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty also said.