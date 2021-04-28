Journo Syed Shahjahan dies of Covid-19

Veteran journalist and valiant freedom fighter Syed Shahjahan passed away at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday. He was 78.

The former press secretary of Bangladesh’s first temporary President Syed Nazrul Islam breathed his last at Crescent Hospital in Uttara.

He left behind his wife, a son, daughter, and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.

His wife Syeda Jahanara Shefali said Syed Shahjahan fell sick on April 22 and his sample was tested immediately.

Later he was tested positive for coronavirus and he was admitted to Crescent Hospital on April 23 night. Later he was shifted to the intensive care unit as his health condition deteriorated.

Syed Shahjahan’s nephew said his uncle’s situation worsened on Wednesday afternoon. His oxygen saturation level turned low and doctors declared him dead removing life support equipments.

He will be buried today after his namaz-e-janaza in his village home situated in Jamalpur town.

Syed Shahjahan worked about 45 years for Daily Ittefaq. He was the chief reporter and shift-in-charge of the daily.

This member of Dhaka Union of Journalist was one of the founders of Kochi Kachar Asar.

He had a close relationship with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He was a permanent member of National Press Club.