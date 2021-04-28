Munia’s death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail

Basundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on Wednesday fled a petition with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl at Gulshan.

The petition has been kept in the High Court’s cause list, a list of cases to be heard. As a result, a virtual bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Mamunur Rahman and Justice Khondker Dilaruzzaman, will hold a hearing on the prayer on Thursday (April 29).

Police recovered the body of Mosarat Jahan Munia from a flat at Gulshan on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old Munia, a lover of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Basundhara Group, country’s one of the largest industrial conglomerates, was a second-year student and HSC exam candidate at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College.

On Monday (April 26) night, Munia’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police Station.

In her case, Tania brought the charges of abetting suicide against businessman Sayem Sobhan Anvir. Receiving the complain, police are now investigating the case.