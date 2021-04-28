Munia’s death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail

Police recovered the body of Mosarat Jahan Munia from a flat at Gulshan on Monday evening.
The 21-year-old Munia, a lover of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Basundhara Group, country’s one of the largest industrial conglomerates, was a second-year student and HSC exam candidate at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College.
On Monday (April 26) night, Munia’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police Station.
In her case, Tania brought the charges of abetting suicide against businessman Sayem Sobhan Anvir. Receiving the complain, police are now investigating the case.
Munia was buried after her namaj-e-janaza at Tomchom Bridge graveyard in Cumilla city after Asar prayer on Tuesday.