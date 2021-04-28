Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Munia’s death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail

Munia’s death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail

Basundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on Wednesday fled a petition with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl at Gulshan.
The petition has been kept in the High Court’s cause list, a list of cases to be heard. As a result, a virtual bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Mamunur Rahman and Justice Khondker Dilaruzzaman, will hold a hearing on the prayer on Thursday (April 29).

Police recovered the body of Mosarat Jahan Munia from a flat at Gulshan on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old Munia, a lover of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Basundhara Group, country’s one of the largest industrial conglomerates, was a second-year student and HSC exam candidate at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College.

On Monday (April 26) night, Munia’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police Station.

In her case, Tania brought the charges of abetting suicide against businessman Sayem Sobhan Anvir. Receiving the complain, police are now investigating the case.

Munia was buried after her namaj-e-janaza at Tomchom Bridge graveyard in Cumilla city after Asar prayer on Tuesday.