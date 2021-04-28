Two killed as lightning strike house in Moulvibazar

Two tea-garden workers were killed after lightning struck their house at Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Raman Bhumij, 27 son of Nanda Bhumij, and Lolita Bhumij, 13, daughter of Shyamal Bhumij. They are workers of Phultala Tea Garden in the upazila.

Phultala UP member Md Imtiaz Gafur Maruf said lightning struck their house around 9:30 am, leaving them dead on the spot.

Juri Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Sonjoy Chakrabarti confirmed the matter.

Lighting strikes are common in Bangladesh. Nearly 250 people were killed by lightning between February and September 2019, according to official statistics. In 2018, some 359 people died in lightning strikes.

In 2015, the Bangladesh government declared lightning as a natural disaster.