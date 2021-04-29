China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use

Bangladesh has approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Director General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman came up with the announcement at a press briefing on Thursday.

China will provide 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in the first phase. The first shipment of will arrive in Bangladesh within two weeks, he added.

earlier on Tuesday, the DGDA approved Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Bangladesh.

UNB adds: The first dose of the Covid vaccination has apparently been suspended amid uncertainty over the availability of vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India as per contract following rapid surge in the virus cases and deaths in neighbouring India.

Bangladesh signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd for 30 million doses of the vaccine.

Bangladesh received 7 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India through its contract. Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift.

Although Foreign Minister AK Momen earlier assured people that there will be adequate doses of the vaccine but a record number of cases in India has made the delivery of the vaccine doses uncertain.

In mid-April, the pandemic suddenly turned India into a Covid vaccine importer from a mass exporter.

DG of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam has recently said Bangladesh will get 21 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the first week of May.

“Most of these vaccine doses will be imported by Beximco Pharmaceuticals,” he told reporters.

Among the doses, one lakh are of COVAX while the Serum Institute will supply the rest, Khurshid Alam said.