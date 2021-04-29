Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 2,341 cases, 88 deaths in 24 hrs

With the deaths of 88 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,393.

During this timeline, 2,341 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,56,955.

The infection rate dropped to 9.39 percent from Wednesday’s 10.48 percent while the mortality rate rose to 1.51 percent from 1.50 percent.

Health authorities also reported 4,782 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,77,101, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 358 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 24,723 samples and tested 24,928.

With this, a total of 54,48,658 samples were tested in the country.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.