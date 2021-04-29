Educational institutions to start activities on May 23, if situation gets normal

All the educational institutions of the country will start academic activities on May 23, if the coronavirus or Covid-19 situation gets normal.

The authorities of the academic instiututions have been asked to take measures in this regard.

Secretary of Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of the Education Ministry Md Mahbub Hossain made the comment in a discussion held virtually on Thursday.

Speaking in a dialogue titled ‘What should be the budget in coronavirus situation for the fiscal year of 2021-22 to overcome the loss of Corona’, Mahbub Hossain said, “We have started broadcasting classes on television, online and radio to continue the educational activities in Covid-19 situation. Besides, assignment tasks are being provided to the students at secondary level.”

“The allocation for education will be increased in the national budget of next year to make up the loss due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Finance Ministry has assured us that education will be given highest priority in the budget. The problem will not be resolved only by increasing the size of the budget, but it requires planning, ability and experience for the proper use,” Mahbub Hossain said.

The education secretary said, “The academic institutions will be reopened on May 23, if the situation of the country improves. Our previous decision regarding opening of schools-colleges is still valid. The authorities of educational institutions have been asked to take initiative to implement this.”