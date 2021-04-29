Hefazat leader Mufti Harun arrested from Ctg

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Harun Izhar from a madrasa in Chattogram city’s Lalkhan Bazar area on Wednesday midnight.

Mufti Harun Izhar was the Education and Cultural Secretary of the just defunct Hefazat-e-Islam and son of Mufti Izhar, said Enamul Hasan, press secretary of the party’s convening committee.

A team of the elite force conducted a drive at Jamiatul UlumAl Islamia Madrasha around 12 am and arrested Harun Izhar.

He was wanted in eleven cases and had served in jail in a case filed over the grenade attack in Lalkhan Bazar Madrasha that left two students of the institute dead and several injured on October 7, 2013.

Mufti Harun Izhar also wanted in three more cases filed over Hefazat violence in Dhaka in 2013.