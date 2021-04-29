Kareena Kapoor asks people to spare a thought for doctors and medical staff

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a post on her social media account talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting fans to follow safety norms.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a statement urging people to understand the gravity of India’s current India.

Kareena further added, “The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. ”

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19.

Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need, Mid-Day reported.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Apart from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Kareena is a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s period epic ‘Takht’.