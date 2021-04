Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the private sector.

As per the new rate, the price of 12kg LPG cylinder fixed at Tk 906 from Tk 975 which is the highest retail price.

The new price will be made effective from May 1.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil informed this at a virtual press conference.

He said the the prices have been re-fixed keeping consistency with the new rate of the Saudi contract price.