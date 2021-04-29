Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, says exit poll

As the 8th and last phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 concluded on Thursday (April 29) evening, all eyes were on the exit poll projections, put out by research firms and various agencies, to get a clear picture of the likely poll outcome, reports Free Press Journal of India.

In the last phase, 8,493,255 people spread across 35 Assembly constituencies exercised their franchise to elect their representatives from a total of 283 candidates.

An analysis of the Assembly seats on the parameters of 2019 Lok Sabha elections shows that Trinamool Congress had a lead in 19 constituencies, BJP had an edge in 11 constituencies and the rest of the five seats were in control of the Congress. The Left Front hardly had any impression in these 35 seats.

According to the forecasts, which were based on responses of people who have cast their votes, the exit polls have basically surmised that Trinamool Congress will be back in power in state with BJP emerging as a formidable political force. The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress is expected to win a majority.

As the first exit polls began getting telecast soon after the eight-phase elections ended in West Bengal, the ruling TMC was seen in a tight contest with the BJP in assembly polls for the politically important state.

Exit polls are typically based on feedback from a limited number of voters in select areas and none of them have a 100 per cent accuracy record. Here’s a look at the predictions of the various agencies.