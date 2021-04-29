Priyanka Chopra joins hands with Global Citizen to help in India’s Covid-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is using her Twitter handle that has over 27 million followers to raise awareness about the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Priyanka shared a tweet questioning US authorities on stocking excess vaccines when India is facing a massive shortage.

Priyanka tweeted, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from Covid-19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than and Thanked for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide. The situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines to India?”

The actor is now working with Global Citizen, and she answered some questions regarding how she plans on helping Indian citizens in sourcing the required vaccines. “In addition to working with @Glblctznimpact to ensure these vaccines are sent to India at the earliest, I am currently working on some initiatives to help where most needed.”

“Through the #VaxLive campaign we’re supporting COVAX, a global vaccine sharing program that works with partners with lots of experience reaching rural communities. We’re raising funds and calling for dose donations to COVAX,” she wrote.

Priyanka said, “Yes we need all of these tools to save lives. The only way to stop the spread of the virus in India is by building collective immunity through vaccines.”

Naming the countries that can share vaccines, Priyanka Chopra also tweeted, “The US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — these are the wealthy countries of the G7 group that we want to see share more doses as soon as possible.”

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. The global star recently launched her memoir Unfinished.