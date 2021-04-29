Two garment worker raped in Sunamganj

Two garment workers were raped while they were trying to get back to Dhaka from their village home in Sunamganj’s Jamalganj upazila on Monday.

A case was filed with Jamalganj Police Station on Tuesday night by one of the victim’s father accusing two persons — Alamgir Miah, 25, and Abul Kalam, 26.

The victims, aged 21 and 18, are undergoing treatment at the One-stop Crisis Centre of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said Mohammad Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge of Jamalganj Police Station.

According to the case statement, the victims were workers of a garment factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar area and went to their village home before the current lockdown was imposed.

On information of their factory reopening, they decided to go to Dhaka. Thus, they reached Jamalganj upazila sadar and hired an auto-rickshaw to go to the boat dock.

Upon reaching the dock, they came to know that buses to Dhaka were not operating and they decided to return with the same autorickshaw, being driven by Abul Kalam while his associate Alamgir was also beside him.

Meanwhile, they gave cold drinks to the workers to the victims while returning and then allegedly raped them in the paddy field near the road.

Locals later rescued the victims, taken them to Jamalganj Hospital. Doctors there referred the victims to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital’s OCC.

The OC of Jamalganj Police Station said that police were looking for the fugitive accused.