28 gold biscuits found inside Biman aircraft at Dhaka airport

Twenty-eight gold biscuits have been recovered by Customs intelligence officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

In a press release sent to the mass media on Friday afternoon, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) said 28 gold biscuits were found inside an international flight (BG-5046) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines after it arrived at Dhaka from Dubai at about 1:59am today (Friday). The seized biscuits, weighing 3.248 kilograms, were kept hidden beneath a seat in a unique way.

The CIID further said steps were taken according to the Customs rules. Besides, a criminal case was filed.