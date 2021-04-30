The Apple Watch 6 is an expensive wearable and it is not cheap even when it is a more affordable alternative to the Apple Watch SE. But Apple has now started selling refurbished versions of both models at significant discounts.

It is worth noting that at the time of writing both models are available for rebuilding on the US Apple Store site but you can get a modified Apple Watch SEO in Australia. The two are not currently listed in the UK, but it will only be a matter of time before they rebuild there.

Whatever the case, there are a variety of new customizable options available, but in the US you can currently get the newly modified Apple Watch SE for 25 259, which is 50 50 less than the new one. For pricey models, the savings go to 100.