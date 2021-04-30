Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5

Bangladesh on Friday reported the lowest number of Covid-17 deaths since April 5, 2021 as 57 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
With this, the death toll rose to 11,450. This is the lowest number of deaths recorded in last 25 days.
Since 5 April when 52 deaths were reported in the country, the daily death toll had been on the rise with a record number of fatalities being reported almost every day.
On 19 April, Bangladesh reported its highest number of fatalities when 112 people died from the virus.
During this timeline, 2,177 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,59,132.
Health authorities also reported 4,325 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,81,426 according to data released by the government.
In the last 24 hours, 419 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 20,842 samples and tested 21,046.
With this, a total of 54,69,704 samples were tested in the country.
So far, 58,19,666 people across the country received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 28,05,694.
Among 57 deaths, 32 are male and 25 female, the press release said, adding that one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, seven between 41-50, 13 within 51-60 and 35 were above 60 years old.
Of them, 57 are from Dhaka, 13 from Chattogram, two each from Rajshahi, Barishal, and Rangpur, and five each from Sylhet and Khulna divisions.
The infection rate is 10.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.88 per cent.
So far, the recovery rate is 89.76 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.51 per cent.
China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.
According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 31,82,057 people globally and infected 15,12,34,158 while 12,86,48,925
made recovery as of today afternoon.