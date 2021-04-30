Bangladesh reports 57 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since April 5

Bangladesh on Friday reported the lowest number of Covid-17 deaths since April 5, 2021 as 57 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll rose to 11,450. This is the lowest number of deaths recorded in last 25 days.

Since 5 April when 52 deaths were reported in the country, the daily death toll had been on the rise with a record number of fatalities being reported almost every day.

On 19 April, Bangladesh reported its highest number of fatalities when 112 people died from the virus.

During this timeline, 2,177 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,59,132.