Govt allocates Tk 8,600cr for workers wage to combat pandemic: PM Sheikh Hasina

The government has allocated Tk 8,600 crore for workers wage to combat the pandemic, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message on Friday on the occasion of the historic May Day.

Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government has been implementing various programmes to improve working people’s livelihoods and their welfare.

“Our government has established 100 special economic zones, which will generate employments for more than one crore people. Local-foreign investors are getting scopes to invest in those economic zones instead of setting factories everywhere,” she said.

The Prime Minister said standing beside the working people, the government has been distributing relief and carrying out activities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has also allocated Tk 50 crore against Labour Directorate to implement the social safety programme implementation policy, 2020 for unemployed workers of readymade garment, leather products and footwear industries and distressed workers.

Extending her greetings to all working people of the world, including Bangladesh, the premier said, being imbued with the spirit of the holy May Day, the workers and owners would devote themselves in increasing the national production by maintaining health guidelines and a good relation between them.

She also said the greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had struggled through his entire life to establish the rights of the underprivileged people.

“To establish a society free from exploitation Bangabandhu formulated labour policy in 1972. He built the country’s economy strong and ensured legal rights of workers by nationalizing abandoned mills and factories,” she said.