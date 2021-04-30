Hefazat leader Mufti Masood held in Sylhet

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a top Hefazat-e-Islam leader in Sylhet’s Zakiganj.

Mufti Maulana Masood is the general secretary of the dissolved committee of Zakiganj Upazila Hefazat-e-Islam, officials said.

He was also the vice principal of Shahbagh Jamia Madania Qasimul Ulum Madrasa and the leader of Jamiat-e-Ulama Islam.

Zakiganj police office-in-charge Abul Qasim said Masood was arrested in connection with a case filed on April 20 at Zakiganj police station.

On April 19, despite government restrictions, a procession was held from Maizgram Jame Mosque in Barhal Union of Zakiganj demanding the release of the arrested leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam.

The next day, the police filed a case against 30 to 35 leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat, Shibir and Hefazat-e-Islam at Zakiganj police station.

So far, seven leaders, including Mufti Masood, have been arrested in the case.