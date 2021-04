Man held for killing his nephew in Moulvibazar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Friday arrested a man, who is main accused in a case filed for killing his nephew Sumon Goala on April 27, from Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal area.

RAB-9 camp sub-inspector Suranjit said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force arrested Monohor Goala,59, from Kunjaban area of Sreemangal and handed him to Kamalganj Police Station.

On April 27, Monohor along with others stabbed his nephew Sumon to death over a feud on mango tree.