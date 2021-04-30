‘Second wife’ Jannat files rape case against Hefazat leader Mamunul

A rape case has been filed against Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque with Narayanganj’s Sonargaon police station.

The victim, who Mamunul had earlier claimed to be his “second wife”, filed the case against him bringing allegations of torture, cheating and temptation on Friday.

Although Mamunul Haque claimed Jannat to be his second wife, she did not address herself as Mamunul Haque’s wife in the case.

She alleged that Mamunul built relation with her alluring about marriage and took her to different hotels and resorts different times since 2018.

The Hefazat leader was arrested from Dhaka in another case on April 18 of this month.