Bangladesh to resume commercial flights on select routes

Commercial flights between Dhaka and some 38 countries will resume from Saturday, according to the country’s civil aviation regulator.

However, flights to high-risk countries will remain suspended, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said in a notification on Friday night.

According to the notification, passengers coming from higher risk among these 38 countries will have to go through a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at government-designated hotels at their own expense.

On the other hand, passengers coming from comparatively low-risk countries will have to go through a 14-day home quarantine.

But, an exception has been made for passengers arriving from Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait — they will go through a three-day institutional quarantine, despite being on the list of higher-risk countries.

The rest 11 days will be considered for home quarantine based on their subsequent health examination results.

The circular also said that air bubble flights with India will remain suspended until further notice.

All international flights were suspended from April 14 as the government imposed a strict lockdown from that day to contain the spread of Covid-19.