Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs

With the deaths of 60 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,510.

During this timeline, 1,452 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,60,584.

Health authorities also reported 3,245 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,84,671, according to data released by the government.