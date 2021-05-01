Govt may resume public transport services before Eid : Quader

The Bangladesh government is considering the resumption of public transport services in the country ahead of Eid, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Saturday.

Addressing the media at his official residence in the capital, the Minister also urged the transport owners and workers not to resort to protests over the issue. “Be patient,” was his message to the aggrieved owners and workers.

Public transport services were suspended in Bangladesh on April 5, with the government announcing a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, the transport owners’ association urged the government to immediately resume bus services in the country. The association also demanded food assistance for the unemployed transport workers.

In a statement, the association said thatanger is brewing among the owners and workers of public transport vehicles over indefinite suspension of operations.