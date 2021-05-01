Govt on the verge of ferocity: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League government has now reached on the brink of the ferocity.

“Awami League thinks that they are the sole owners of the independent state Bangladesh. So only they have the right to rule the country and do politics in this country, no one else. It is from such feelings and thoughts that the Awami League government has now reached on the verge of ferocity,” said Fakhrul in statement on Saturday.

In the statement, the BNP secretary general condemned and protested against the filing of a case against Comilla district’s Nangalkot Police Station unit general secretary Anwar Hossain and his brother Sakhawat Hossain under Digital Security Act. At the same time, he demanded the withdrawal of the case filed against the two.

Fakhrul said the leaders and activists of the ruling party are harassing with lawsuits like the Digital Security Act against anyone who speaks against their fascist immoral activities, corruption and malpractice.

The BNP secretary general also said Awami government wants to suppress, control and consume everything through the Digital Security Act.

“After the deprivation of democratic rights in a fascist manner, the present voterless government is now working on a far-reaching plan to perpetuate its illegitimate rule by harassing the citizens of the country through this black law. The people of Bangladesh are now living in an unbearable misery.”