565 ICU beds, 8,873 general available for Covid patients

While the country witnesses a continuous upsurge in coronavirus cases, 8,873 general and 565 ICU beds are available across the eight divisions for Covid-19 patients.

Health Ministry on Sunday said in a press release that as many Covid patients have left the hospital after recovery, these beds are now unoccupied.

From the data provided by the hospitals in eight districts, the total Covid-dedicated number of beds in the country is now 12,347 and the number of ICU beds is 1,092.

In hospitals of Dhaka city, 3,799, beds are unoccupied of the 5,626 general beds.

Of the total 773 ICU beds, 420 are available now in the city.

Country’s recovery rate 90%

So far, 687,328 people have recovered, including 2,657 in the last 24 hours, according to DGHS.

This projects a 90.21 percent recovery among the patients.