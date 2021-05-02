Covid-19: Bangladesh records 69 more deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries

With the deaths of 69 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,579.

During this timeline, 1,359 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,61,943.

Health authorities also reported 2,657 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,87,328, according to data released by the government.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 32,08,269 people globally and infected 15,28,91,012 while 13,01,85,423 made recovery as of today afternoon.