The election is not being held in Sylhet-3 constituency, which is now vacant due to death of Awami League leader Mahmud Us Samad Chowdury, although voting is supposed to take place within 90 days in the vacant seat as per the constitutional obligation.

The election of this constituency may be delayed for another 90 days due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Election Commission postponed the election to Laxmipur-2 constituency for the same ground and took another 90 days.