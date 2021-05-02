Making the most of your summer outfit

Men’s summer trends can vary year to year, but one thing you can always count on is the sun shining. But regardless of the weather, some pieces are always worth pulling out in the warmer months, and with this definitive list of summer essentials, you’ll never be caught out.

There are some pieces of clothing which will always allow you to make the most of summer. Let’s see.

What to wear In summer:

Shirt – Go for breathable materials like cotton or linen. Embrace men’s summer fashion without overheating.

Suits – Swap your tweed designs for lighter linen or seersucker cotton ones.

Loafers – Ideal for smart and casual looks. Try wearing some chinos and espadrilles for a classic look.

Summer shirts

Unless you bathe in antiperspirant on a daily basis, it’s likely that you sweat. So you’ll definitely be sweating a lot more in the summer. If we’re honest there’s not a lot you can do to tame these sweats, but by choosing the right materials you can allow your skin to breathe and prevent your body from getting too overheated. Materials like nylon, polyester and rayon should be avoided, because unless you want to turn into a sweaty mess these will leave you cocooned in a tent of your own body heat. So instead, go for some of these summer friendly fabrics.

100% cotton/seersucker cotton/madras cotton – Soft, durable, breathable, and because it’s a natural fabric it absorbs moisture.

Linen – absorbs moisture but dries quickly, ensuring you’re not left with any noticeable sweat patches. Get a linen blend if you don’t want to deal with wrinkled shirts.

A simple Oxford shirt with shorts is a perfect smart summer outfit. You can also try out different styles of shirts, opting for Grandad or Cuban collars, these will give your wardrobe a break from the conventional designs. Short sleeve designs are an obvious choice and can be matched with everything from lightweight chinos to jeans – just keep it to the casual days out rather than the office.

Summer suits

Summer wear for men doesn’t always take formal dress into consideration, and every man has dealt with the summer workday dilemma. You need to go to work and you need to look smart, but, after a commute in the heat, you look like you’ve had a spin in a washing machine. Your boss then tells you that you look scruffy and you sit dejected at your desk for half the morning.

Linen is a classic choice, and with its lightweight yet strong finish you’ll achieve a clean, sleek look while staying cool and feeling fresh. Go for a cotton and linen blend to gain the benefits of both materials, leaving you with a breathable suit that won’t wrinkle like pure linen. Pair your suit up with a 100% cotton shirt and some suede loafers and you’ll be office ready and not a sweaty mess when you rock up to work.

Summer loafers

It’s time to mention the shoes you can only really wear in the warmer months – loafers. They’ve been classic summer wear for men for years and can be incorporated into a variety of outfits. Slip them on with some summer shorts and an oxford shirt or go for a more casual look with a pair of jeans and a plain T-shirt.

Leather loafers look great and work well with more tailored outfits, but can sometimes get a little hot. Always invest in some no-show socks to avoid sweaty feet, or opt for a softer and more breathable suede design. Summer fashion for men doesn’t have to be restricted to a formal or casual look.

Source PriyoShop