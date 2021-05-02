Mamata’s Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll

The Trinamool Congress has crossed the halfway mark of 147 seats in West Bengal, early trends show.

The Trinamool is leading in 154 seats, while the BJP is leading in 125 as at 10:39 am (local time), reports NDTV.

However, for the most part of early trends, both parties are neck and neck as the latest leads continue to come in.

Whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will retain the state or the BJP will emerge as the big winner in the state assembly election will be known later today.

Votes are being counted today for the election to the legislative assembly of West Bengal.

The assembly election was spread over eight rounds of polling for a month amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election saw a fierce contest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Both parties deployed their star candidates in the campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP campaign in Bengal, while Ms Banerjee was the main force for the Trinamool Congress during the campaigning phase.