Munia’s death: Case filed against Whip’s son Sharun

A case has been filed against Sharun Chowdhury, son of Awami League lawmaker and parliament whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, over the death of a college student Mosarat Jahan Munia in city’s Gulshan area.

Munia’s brother filed the case on Sunday against Sharun accusing him of abetting suicide committed by his sister.

The 21-year-old Munia, a second-year student and HSC exam candidate at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, was found hanging at a flat in city’s Gulshan on April 26.

In the same night, Munia’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Basundhara Group bringing the same allegation against him.