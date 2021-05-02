Padma Bridge full structure construction completed: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the construction work of entire structure of the much-awaited Padma Bridge has been completed with the installation of last girder on the viaduct at Mawa end in Munshiganj.

“The progress of construction works of the main bridge is 93.25 percent so far. River training works progress is 83 percent and the overall project progress reached 85.5 percent,” he said, speaking at a view-exchange with BRTC and BRTA’s Sylhet Zone officials.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, joined the meeting virtually from his official residence in Dhaka.

The minister hoped Padma Bridge would be opened for vehicular movement in June, 2022.