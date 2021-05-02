Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul

Police have sought 24 days’ remand for Hefajat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque in three cases filed against him with Sonargaon Police Station.

Jayedul Alam, superintendent of Narayanganj police, said 10 days’ remand was sought in a case filed by Jannat Ara Jharna and seven-day remand each in two other cases filed by police over violence at a resort in Sonargaon on April 3.

In an appeal submitted to the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Sunday, police also prayed to show Mamunul arrested in the three cases.