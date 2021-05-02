UK records 1,671 new Covid cases and a further 14 coronavirus deaths

The UK has recorded a further 1,671 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 14 deaths as the latest figures revealed infections continue to drop across the country.

The total number of UK deaths now stands at 127,538.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday infections were dropping across the country, despite fears cases may rise due to some lockdown measures being lifted.

The ONS estimated around one in 1,010 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to April 24 – down from one in 610 the previous week.

Although cases have been dropping for weeks, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said on Friday R may be above 1 in England and is currently between 0.8-1.1.

England

The government said England reported 2,046 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and a further 14 deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 146 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.

Wales

Wales reported no new deaths reported on Sunday and 79 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were 69 reported new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday in Northern Ireland and a single death.