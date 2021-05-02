Vaccines to be procured at any expense, says PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reaffirmed said the government will procure vaccines at any cost to protect people from coronavirus.

“We’re bringing more vaccines, no matter how much money is required; we’ll bring more vaccines,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while providing cash support of Tk 2,500 to each 36.5 lakh low-income families engaged in different occupations so that they can survive amid the pandemic.

She inaugurated the disbursement of the financial assistance for these marginalised families joining it from her official residence Ganabhaban virtually with deputy commissioners’ offices of Bhola, Joypurhat and Chattogram.

Each family will directly receive Tk 2,500 through G2P (Government-to-Person) as the cash will be sent through mobile financial services (MFS) — Nagad, bKash, Rocket and SureCash.

The Prime Minister said the government is carrying out its vaccination programme as it will provide vaccine doses to the people of this country.

Stressing that the government will put in its all-out efforts as long as it is there, Sheikh Hasina said: “We’re procuring each dose of the vaccine spending money, but providing it free so that people can stay safe.”

Hasina urged all to follow the health guidelines strictly for securing him/herself and others from deadly Covid-19, no matter whether they have taken the vaccine shot or not.

Later, the Prime Minister talked to a cross-section of people, including the beneficiaries of the cash support programme of Bhola, Joypurhat and Chattogram districts.

An amount of over Tk 1,500 crore has been allocated to ease the sufferings of the marginalised people during the second wave of coronavirus. Soon after the second wave of the virus came in sight, the Prime Minister instantly directed to start the activities of humanitarian assistance.

Since April 14 last when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced, marginalised people like temporary jobless people, destitute, day-labourers, rickshaw- and van-pullers, transport workers, transgender people and beggars living in urban and rural areas.

As per the PM’s directive, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry instantly sent Tk 590 crore to field-level administrations to provide support to the needy people and the disbursement of the money continues, officials said.

Besides, the Prime Minister allocated Tk 10.5 crore against the deputy commissioners from her relief and welfare fund to provide emergency assistance to the poor and destitute, they said.

The Prime Minister at her own initiative has provided Tk 10 crore to the Journalist Welfare Trust as assistance for the journalists who are facing hardships due to the fallout of the pandemic.