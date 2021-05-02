Worldwide COVID cases approaches 152 million

The confirmed case of coronavirus is approaching 152 million across the globe with 3.18 million fatalities on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The total case count reached 151,774,770 while the death toll from the virus climbed to 3,188, 331 as of Sunday morning.

The US which remains the world’s worst hit country in number of cases and deaths has recorded 32,389,652 cases and 576,719 deaths respectively.

Brazil’s national death toll climbed to 406,437 and its nationwide tally reached 14,725,975 as of Sunday morning, according to data compiled by JHU.

April has been the month with the most deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Latin American nation.

Since the beginning of this year, Brazil has been facing a new wave of the virus, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.

Amid the monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections, India has logged 19,164, 969 cases with 211,853 fatalities.

The authorities concerned in India opened vaccinations to all adults Saturday, launching a huge inoculation effort that was sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country’s vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people.

The country’s ambitious effort was also partly overshadowed Saturday by a fire in a COVID-19 ward in western India that killed 18 patients, and the death of 12 COVID-19 patients at a hospital in New Delhi after the facility ran out of oxygen for 80 minutes, reports AP.

Situation in Bangladesh

The death toll from Covid-19 hit 11,510 in Bangladesh on Saturday as the country logged 60 more fatalities in 24 hours until Saturday morning.

However, the country reported new cases of 1,452 during the 24-hour period ending at 8am, which was said to the lowest daily count in 48 days.

The overall infection tally reached 760,584 with the new cases and the positivity rate fell to 9.61% from Friday’s 10.34%. But the death rate remained unchanged at 1.51%, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On March 14, Bangladesh reported 1,159 cases in 24 hours. The country’s infection rate came down below 10% on Thursday after over a month, as it reported a 7.68% infection rate on March 17 and it rose to 10.45% the following day. Since then, the infection rate began an upward march.

According to the DGHS, 684,671 infected people have recovered from the disease so far and 3,245 of them in the past 24 hours.

Bangladesh has so far carried out 548,4821 nationwide tests since reporting its first coronavirus cases on March 8 last year the first death on the 18th of that month.

The country recorded 52 coronavirus-related deaths on April 5, 78 on April 27, and 77 on April 28, showing a downtrend. It witnessed over 100 deaths during April 16-19 and on April 25.