Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 65 more die, 1,739 new cases

With the deaths of 65 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,644.

During this timeline, 1,739 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,63,682.

The infection rate is 8.95 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.84 per cent.

Health authorities also reported 3,834 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,91,162, according to data released by the government.