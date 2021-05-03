Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre

The purchasers from now on be able to buy a litre of edible oil at TK 141 as the refiners and manufacturers have reduced the price by Tk three per litre.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association confirmed this in a press release on Monday.

The refiners and manufacturers association prompted to reduce the price following request of the commerce ministry.

Earlier, on April 25, the association increased per litre edible oil to Tk 144 . But now considering the purchasing capacity of the consumers during the holy month of Ramadan and the Covid-19 pandemic, the association has decided to cut the price by Tk three per litre at the request of the Commerce Ministry.

The newly fixed price will remain in force till the Eid ul-Fitr and later it would further be adjusted in line with the prices of the international market to stop any kind of instability in the local market, the press release said.